Madrid must 'give everything in each match' - Navas

Keylor Navas feels Real Madrid are still firmly in the Liga title race following their 2-0 win over Eibar on Sunday.

Rafael Benitez's men are six points behind leaders Barcelona on the table following recent defeats to Sevilla and Luis Enrique's holders in El Clasico last weekend.

Madrid returned to winning ways on Sunday courtesy of goals from Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo at Estadio Municipal de Ipurua and goalkeeper Navas was delighted with his side's victory.

"We have come through a difficult patch, where everyone had a tough time," the goalkeeper told the official Madrid website.

"We are aware that we have to head out onto the pitch like we did against Eibar, and give everything in each match. These are three very important points that help us to keep fighting for what we want, which is titles. I hope that we continue on this path and that the team can improve.

"We are all aware that we need to improve a lot more, but this game was important for us. These three points help us to keep adding to our tally, and every clean sheet demonstrates good work from the team."

Navas has kept seven clean sheets in 11 La Liga appearances so far this campaign.