Madrid should buy back Morata, says Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez believes Real Madrid should use their buy-back clause to secure Spain international team-mate Alvaro Morata from Juventus.

Morata, 23, has established himself as a key figure in the Juventus line-up since his switch from Madrid in 2014, helping the side win their fourth and fifth successive Serie A titles.

However, reports claim Madrid are keen to use their buy-back option on Morata before next season, following his form for Juve.

Vazquez is hoping Madrid can bring Morata back to the Santiago Bernabeu as they look to knock rivals Barcelona off their La Liga perch.

"I hope Madrid buy Morata back. He's had two great seasons, and if Madrid decide to get him back it would be great for everyone," the 24-year-old told Cadena Cope.

Vazquez also spoke about Madrid team-mate Jese Rodriguez, who could be set to depart the Spanish capital in the off-season.

"If he leaves, I wish him all the best," he said. "I'd advise Jese to go to Espanyol. My experience there was a great one, not just professionally but personally as well."

Vazquez scored four goals in 25 league appearances for Madrid this past season, earning a Spain call-up for the first time for Euro 2016, much to his surprise.

"To win the Champions League and possibly the Euros in the same season would be incredible, a feat achieved by very few," he added.

"Only a month ago I thought on these dates I would be on vacation at the beach! But I find myself comfortable and I have the intention to play on Friday [against Turkey]."

A win over Turkey and a draw between Croatia and Czech Republic would see double-defending champions Spain move into the round of 16.