Madrid winger Cheryshev loaned to Valencia

Denis Cheryshev's desire to earn regular first-team football has resulted in the Real Madrid winger being loaned to La Liga rivals Valencia for the rest of the season.

Cheryshev made just six appearances for the Santiago Bernabeu giants this season, but had a sizeable impact on their campaign as his inclusion in December's Copa del Rey fixture against Cadiz saw Madrid kicked out of the competition.

The 25-year-old had been ineligible for the match due to a suspension carried over from last term, when he was on loan at Villarreal.

Marcelino's men were credited with an interest in bringing Chershev back to El Madrigal, while Sevilla were also keen to re-sign the nine-cap Russia international, who played for them in the 2013-14 season.

But the Mestalla is Cheryshev's next destination, with club and player desperate to revive flagging fortunes this season.

Valencia are yet to win a Liga game under Gary Neville's stewardship, while Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Sporting Gijon snapped a 22-game, 14-month unbeaten record on home turf.

Los Che have progressed to the last four of the Copa, however, where they will face Barcelona over two legs.

Cheryshev is eligible to feature against Luis Enrique's side, despite a controversial outing already in the competition this season.

The Russian is Valencia's second signing late in the window after Guilherme Siqueira was brought in on a loan deal until the end of the season.