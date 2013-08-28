Madrid's Di Maria insists: I am going nowhere

Di Maria, 25, is believed to be a transfer target of both Arsenal and Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray - with his future in the Spanish capital having been placed under the spotlight by the impending arrival of Tottenham's Gareth Bale.

Bale appears to be nearing a conclusion in his lengthy transfer saga and now looks set to join Real for a world record fee.

He is sure to occupy one of the two wing spots available at the Bernabeu, with Cristiano Ronaldo a certainty to fill the other.

However, Di Maria - who joined Real from Benfica in 2010 - has no intention of leaving the club.

The Argentinean featured in Real's 1-0 win at Granada on Monday and has reiterated his desire to see out the remainder of his contract with the club.

Di Maria told AS: "I understand that the club is strengthening and they are precise in what they do.

"But I signed up to 2018 just a year ago and my desire is to stay at the Bernabeu."