Madrid's Di Maria insists: I am going nowhere
Real Madrid winger Angel di Maria has reiterated his desire to remain with the club, despite renewed reports linking him with a move away.
Di Maria, 25, is believed to be a transfer target of both Arsenal and Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray - with his future in the Spanish capital having been placed under the spotlight by the impending arrival of Tottenham's Gareth Bale.
Bale appears to be nearing a conclusion in his lengthy transfer saga and now looks set to join Real for a world record fee.
He is sure to occupy one of the two wing spots available at the Bernabeu, with Cristiano Ronaldo a certainty to fill the other.
However, Di Maria - who joined Real from Benfica in 2010 - has no intention of leaving the club.
The Argentinean featured in Real's 1-0 win at Granada on Monday and has reiterated his desire to see out the remainder of his contract with the club.
Di Maria told AS: "I understand that the club is strengthening and they are precise in what they do.
"But I signed up to 2018 just a year ago and my desire is to stay at the Bernabeu."
