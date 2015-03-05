Magath open to taking up role with Rangers

Magath - sacked by Fulham in September last year - has been touted as a technical director at Rangers ever since he purchased shares in the Scottish second division outfit in January.

The 61-year-old, who proxied his stake to the Rangers Supporters Trust ahead of Thursday's general meeting, refused to rule out taking up a role in Glasgow.

"I would not rule it out," Magath told the Daily Mail.

"I don't know. At the moment I am fine. I follow things at Rangers closely. We have to wait for Friday then we will see what is happening.

"I am keeping in touch with things, for sure. I am interested in the situation at Rangers because I have bought shares, so of course I have an interest.

"But I'm not involved as such. I have an interest, but I am not there. I am just waiting for the result of the vote on Friday like other people."