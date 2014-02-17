Magath undecided on Fulham backroom staff

Magath was appointed at Craven Cottage on Friday, with confusion remaining over the futures of his predecessor Rene Meulensteen, assistant head coach Ray Wilkins or director of football Alan Curbishley, with none of that trio yet to be formally released.

However, the German - who has won three Bundesliga titles in his homeland - is concentrating solely on improving Fulham's Premier League form, with the Londoners sitting four points adrift of safety at the bottom of the top flight.

"We signed last Friday night," Magath told the club's official website. "The time is too short to make up our mind about this stuff.

"I have only time now to work with the players and prepare the team for the most important game next Saturday (at fellow strugglers West Brom).

"We will talk about (other) stuff afterwards."

Fulham have not won a Premier League game since New Year's Day, but Magath remains confident they can avoid relegation.

"I am sure I can do that (keep Fulham up)," he added. "I have done it before in Germany.

"I have taken over smaller clubs in a similar situation to Fulham and I am very confident I can do it once more here in England with Fulham.

"I think 12 games are enough to keep them in the Premier League and we need confidence now. We need spirit and we will start next Saturday at West Brom.

"I think that we have a team that has more potential than what we have shown."