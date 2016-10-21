Magical Messi from another planet, says awestruck Digne

Lionel Messi has the capacity to produce "magical" moments every time he takes to the field, according to awestruck Barcelona team-mate Lucas Digne.

The Argentina striker is one of the greatest talents in the history of the game, adding to his legend on an almost weekly basis, as highlighted by his 37th club hat-trick as Barca routed Manchester City 4-0 in a reunion with former boss Pep Guardiola in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2004, Messi has won 29 trophies with the Camp Nou club and collected the Ballon d'Or five times, leaving former Paris Saint-Germain full-back Digne striving for superlatives to describe the 29-year-old.

"I think that the best word to describe Messi is 'magical'," Digne told Omnisport.

"What he does is magic – every day in training and on the pitch in the matches – like the one against Manchester City when he scored a hat-trick and did so many fantastic things for the team.

"He is from another planet as a player, but as a person he is really just a normal and very nice guy."

Digne, who has made 14 appearances for France, is no stranger to star quality, having played alongside the likes of Roma great Francesco Totti and former Sweden captain Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 23-year-old insists nobody can compete with Messi, though.

"I have played with some top class players at PSG and Roma, but Messi is the best in the world," he added.

"It is a pleasure to play with such a player and with such amazing players in general at Barcelona."

Messi forms one third of Barca's famed and feared 'MSN', alongside Neymar and Luis Suarez, but Digne says it is the trio's commitment to the team, rather than just their individual talent, that makes them so effective.

"They are world class as individuals, but also enjoy being part of a team," he said." All three are great goal scorers, but they are just as happy to give an assist for a team-mate, as they are for scoring a goal themselves.

"They underline the fact that, even though this Barca team includes some extraordinarily gifted players, it is all about one thing; success for the team.

"The Barca way of football is also, that we all feel, we are important to the coach and to the club."