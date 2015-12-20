Mahrez happy at Leicester despite Ligue 1 links

In-form Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez has insisted he has no intention of returning to France despite reported interest from Paris St Germain.

The Algeria international joined Leicester from Le Havre in January 2014 and has been a revelation for Claudio Ranieri's men, scoring 14 goals - including two penalties in Saturday's 3-2 win at Everton that ensured the Midlands club will top the Premier League table at Christmas.

Mahrez has also contributed seven assists, with his stunning form said to have attracted the interest of Ligue 1 leaders PSG.

But the 24-year-old has effectively ruled out moving back to France, telling Telefoot: "When I was playing in Ligue 2 my goal was to continue my progress in Ligue 1.

"But now I do not think I will return to France. I do not think I will go.

"There are rumours, but I feel very good in Leicester, especially as we are first.

Marseille have also been linked with a move for Mahrez, despite club president Vincent Labrune reportedly saying players from sides such as Leicester were not worthy of their club back in December 2014.

"I do not pay much attention to stuff like that," Mahrez added. "There are people who love you and others who do not like you.

"He [Labrune] thinks what he wants."