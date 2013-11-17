Maicon: Roma have reignited Brazil hopes

The full-back returned from international exile in September after over two years away from the national team, and scored his first international goal in over three years in Friday's 5-0 win over Honduras.

Maicon struggled for regular football in a season-long stint at Manchester City last term, but his move to Roma has seen him start nine of their 12 Serie A games this campaign.

Rudi Garcia's side sit on top of the league table and the 32-year-old was quick to thank his French manager after the victory over Honduras.

"I am very happy for my return to the Selecao (Brazil national team)," he told A Bola.

"I have to thank Roma and Felipe Scolari (Brazil coach), who allowed me to make this comeback. My objective now is to give my best until June so that I can be part of the World Cup expedition."

The experienced defender has won 60 caps for his country and represented them at the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa.