Maicon unlikely to make Man City move

The 28-year-old, who was part of the Inter side that won the treble last season, has been linked with a move to former boss Roberto Mancini’s Blues at Eastlands.

Real Madrid, managed by ex-Inter manager Jose Mourinho, have also been tipped to sign the attacking right-back.

However, Maicon’s agent has moved to dismiss any talk of an imminent transfer.

"For me, probably Maicon will stay at Inter. We have had no contact with the club for a month but we have a contract with Inter,” he told calciomercato.it

"We don't know anything about the negotiations with Real Madrid: they are negotiating without his consent.

"I don't know if this is the way to proceed with a champion like him. Maicon only wants one thing: that they don't miss respect.”

The Brazillian is amongst a host of players who have been linked with a big money move to Eastlands.

City have already added Germany’s Jerome Boateng, Spain’s David Silva and Ivory Coast’s Yaya Toure to their squad ahead of the new season.

Although Maicon’s agent stated that there was interest in his client from Manchester City he reiterated he expects the player to remain at the San Siro.

"Manchester City is the first team that has expressed interest in him. Mancini, like Mourinho, dotes on him. If all his former coaches hold him in such esteem, there is a reason.

"I repeat that, at this point, there are many chances that he remains at Inter."

By Ian Woodcock

