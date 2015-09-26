Mainz 0 Bayern Munich 3: Lewandowski reaches Bundesliga landmark of 100 goals

Robert Lewandowski reached a century of Bundesliga goals to help Bayern Munich secure their best start to a league season by comfortably beating Mainz 3-0 at the Coface Arena.

In his 168th league appearance, the Poland international picked up where he left off following his record-breaking five-goal haul in the 5-1 thrashing of Wolfsburg on Tuesday by netting a second-half brace.

Thomas Muller had earlier missed a first-half penalty before Lewandowski broke the deadlock and reached his milestone - he is the fastest non-German player to reach 100 league goals - after 51 minutes when he nodded in a perfect cross from Juventus loanee Kingsley Coman.

Lewandowski then rounded off a neat move 12 minutes later for his seventh goal in two matches. Coman added a third when he arrived at the far post to steer home Douglas Costa's cross, as Bayern made it seven wins from seven to extend their 100 per cent record at the top of the table.

The Bundesliga champions had won their previous six meetings with Mainz and were very much on the front foot in the opening stages.

And Muller was handed the perfect opportunity to put Bayern ahead from the penalty spot after 20 minutes.

Coman collected a wonderful cross-field pass and cut into the area from the wing, before being brought down by a desperate challenge from Pablo de Blasis.

Muller seemed to hesitate as he stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick and cleared the crossbar with his poor effort.

Mainz struggled to really gain a foothold in the contest, though they did have a good chance of their own to take the lead seven minutes later when Yoshinori Muto pulled a drilled shot just wide of the near post.

The visitors, though, continued to dominate and Costa embarked on a strong run towards the penalty area before letting fly with a powerful 25-yard effort that needed goalkeeper Loris Karius to push it over.

The deadlock was finally broken six minutes after the restart when Lewandowski pulled away from his marker to meet Coman's cross and plant his header perfectly beyond the reach of Karius.

Lewandowski doubled his tally soon after when some crisp and incisive play saw him latch onto a throughball from substitute Arturo Vidal before rounding Karius and sliding home.

Bayern put the game beyond any doubt when some good work from Costa down the left led to him pulling the ball across the area for Coman to latch onto and make it 3-0.

Mainz were very much beaten by that point, although they went close to grabbing a consolation when Christian Clemens rattled the crossbar from a tight angle.

Lewandowski saw a hat-trick chance go begging when he pounced on an error by the Mainz defence, who just about recovered to prevent the Pole from netting again after a neat one-two with Xabi Alonso.

