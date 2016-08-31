Maksimovic makes Napoli switch

Serbia and Torino defender Nikola Maksimovic's transfer saga came to an end with a season-long loan deal to Napoli, a move that will become permanent.

Maksimovic, 24, has angered Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic in August with his attempts to force through a move.

After a security alert at Frankfurt Airport reportedly delayed Maksimovic, Torino confirmed the loan move on Wednesday.

The one-season deal is with an obligation to purchase ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

A player going in the other direction is Mirko Valdifiori, the midfielder completing a permanent move to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Valdifiori, 30, struggled to breakthrough at Napoli following his move from Empoli ahead of last season.

The moves continued a busy off-season for Torino, who have welcomed the likes of Joe Hart and Adem Ljajic into their squad.