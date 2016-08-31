Maksimovic makes Napoli switch
Mirko Valdifiori has joined Torino, who sent defender Nikola Maksimovic the other way to Napoli.
Serbia and Torino defender Nikola Maksimovic's transfer saga came to an end with a season-long loan deal to Napoli, a move that will become permanent.
Maksimovic, 24, has angered Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic in August with his attempts to force through a move.
After a security alert at Frankfurt Airport reportedly delayed Maksimovic, Torino confirmed the loan move on Wednesday.
The one-season deal is with an obligation to purchase ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
A player going in the other direction is Mirko Valdifiori, the midfielder completing a permanent move to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
Valdifiori, 30, struggled to breakthrough at Napoli following his move from Empoli ahead of last season.
The moves continued a busy off-season for Torino, who have welcomed the likes of Joe Hart and Adem Ljajic into their squad.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.