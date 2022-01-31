Malky Mackay hoping Rangers draw will give Ross County belief

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hopes their draw with Rangers further reinforces his attempts to instil belief in his players as they prepare to welcome another of Scotland’s top clubs to Dingwall.

County led the champions before forcing a 3-3 draw in the sixth minute of stoppage time on Saturday.

Mackay’s side remain third bottom of the cinch Premiership but have picked up a number of impressive results after a difficult start to the season.

They now host Aberdeen at the Global Energy Stadium on Tuesday having drawn at Pittodrie earlier in the campaign.

“I am really talking to them about evidence and belief that they can actually go and play against anyone in this league and actually go toe to toe and beat them,” Mackay told RCFCTV.

“It’s something I have spoken about for a while now and I’m trying to drum that into them, have that belief in themselves that they are as good as anybody in the league.

“We have run Celtic to the last minute here and drawn against Rangers here.

“I have given them challenges for the second half of the season and I am asking them just to apply themselves

“They are working hard for each other, which is the main thing. There’s no individuals, it’s a real group.”