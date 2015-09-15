Malmo's Hareide upbeat despite defeat

Malmo coach Age Hareide took the positives from his side's 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, reiterating his belief they will fight for third place.

The Swedish side were beaten by goals from Angel di Maria and Edinson Cavani at the Parc des Princes but it was only until the Uruguayan struck after the hour-mark that the visitors were put to bed.

Malmo are third in Group A by virtue of Shakhtar Donetsk's 4-0 reversal at the hands of Real Madrid.

Hareide called on his side to keep battling for third and Europa League participation, having reached the group stage with qualification victories over Zalgiris, Red Bull Salzburg and Celtic.

"It was like a boxing match, where it takes a lot of courage," he said.

"We had it, but just not enough. We really wanted to move forward and attack but we found it very difficult to get possession of the ball.

"We have not played any real matches in the Champions League since December and we saw the enormous difference in level compared with the Swedish championship.

"Hats off to PSG who produced a big game, but we concede too many away goals, we must learn to close the door.

"We are much better at home, so we will do everything to achieve something against Real Madrid. We will fight for third place."