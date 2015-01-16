Maloney's move to Leicester breaks down

A prospective deal to take Shaun Maloney to Leicester City has broken down over personal terms, according to Wigan Athletic boss Malky Mackay.

Leicester were reported to have agreed a fee for the Scotland international earlier this week, with manager Nigel Pearson looking to boost his side's chances of retaining their Premier League status.

However, Mackay revealed on Friday that Maloney has failed to agree terms at the King Power Stadium and will return to training with Championship strugglers Wigan.

"Shaun went to talk personal terms and those talks have broken down," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"He is back as my player again, I have spoken to him and he is here until July unless something changes."

Basement club Leicester host Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.