Mama knows best for Germany

"All the players have to follow the type of advice your mother gave you. Blow dry your hair after the shower and always dress warm," assistant coach Hansi Flick told reporters on Wednesday.

The freezing temperatures at their Erasmia training base near Pretoria have already claimed one victim with midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger training alone on Wednesday to shake off a cold.

He will be fit to play in their second Group D match against Serbia, though.

"He will undergo individual training to sweat a bit today so he can train with the team again tomorrow," Flick said.

"We have absolutely no worries. He is on his way to full recovery so he will play."

The Germans have been caught a bit off guard by the cold front that has suddenly swept in, with striker Thomas Mueller attending a news conference on Tuesday in his shorts and admitting he had not expected it to be just a few degrees above freezing.

Germany, who top Group D after their 4-0 win over Australia, take on Serbia in Port Elizabeth before facing Ghana in their last group match on June 23 at Soccer City.

