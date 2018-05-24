Mambo number 5! - Non-league star channels Lou Bega hit

Yado Mambo will be jumping up and down and moving it all around after taking the number five shirt at new club Wealdstone.

The centre-back was the subject of a viral social media campaign last year when fans spotted the Ebbsfleet United defender wearing 18 during a televised match.

A campaign was launched to give Mambo the number five shirt - channeling the number one Lou Bega hit from the late 1990s - but the defender hung up his boots due to a knee injury, although a special shirt was auctioned for charity.

Wealdstone, though, have tempted the 26-year-old out of retirement and the club's manager Bobby Wilkinson confirmed his new signing will wear five.

I’m delighted to join ..!!After the news I received earlier in the year, easiest thing to do was to just sit back and except it all but if you know me you know that’s not my style! After months of hard work I’m back to give it another go! # May 18, 2018

"We've decided to do it!" said Wilkinson. "We all saw the stories last season so we're going to make it happen."

After signing for the National League South side, Mambo wrote on Twitter: "After months of hard work I’m back to give it another go!"