Man City can win the quadruple - Fernando

Manchester City midfielder Fernando believes the club has every chance of winning four trophies this season - as long as it improves its away record.



City qualified for the League Cup final Wednesday before advancing into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 4-0 win over Aston Villa three days later.



Manuel Pellegrini's men are still alive in the Champions League - they are set to face Dynamo Kiev in the round of 16 - and sit three points behind Premier League leaders Leicester City in the table.



Fernando knows City, who has won just four of 11 league games away from home this season, must improve results on the road if it is to challenge for a historic quadruple.



"Every game in England is very tough but especially away because the opposition always comes in strong from the start," he told City's official website.



"The focus for us will be to improve our away performance and come out with a victory.



"I haven't seen a specific difference in terms of the away matches. I think the difference last season was that we weren't necessarily winning at home as much, whereas this season even though we might not be getting all the points from away matches we're performing really well at home.





"So we need to improve our performance away from home. If we improve our performance away and don't concede as many goals I think that will help us win the title.



"We have a great team and all the players are focused so I do believe we have a chance of winning all four trophies.



"We have to aim high and work towards that goal."



City faces Sunderland on Tuesday looking to close the gap on Leicester and Fernando has warned his team-mates against complacency.



"Sunderland have been in a tough moment this season being further down the table," the Brazilian added. "But they have been improving their performance of late and so it will be a difficult game, especially with it being away.



"What we have to do is make sure we come out with the victory and show our best performance.



"Of course these upcoming matches are the ones we’re focusing on for the Premier League and if we want to win the league we’ll have to beat them.



"The Leicester fixture will also be an important game because they are at the top of the league. It will be a great opportunity to overcome them and get back to first position."