Man City pursuit of Nasri drags on

City's lengthy and public pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Nasri is not yet complete with 12 days remaining before the transfer window closes and manager Roberto Mancini has been frustrated by the club's dealings in the market.

"I hope we can close the [Nasri] deal very quickly. I don't know the last news about him," the Italian told a news conference.

The latest news from London, though, was that Arsenal were in no hurry to strike a deal.

"Usually it [the transfer market] is played with extra time," Wenger told a news conference.

"The only thing I can say is that Nasri is in the squad tomorrow and available to be picked and to play."

He said he would have no hesitation in fielding Nasri, especially since his midfield has been depleted by the departure of Cesc Fabregas this week to Barcelona as well as injuries to others.

"One thing I don't question is the commitment of Samir Nasri for this club," Wenger added.

SELL PLAYERS

Mancini's frustration has been compounded by the club's failure to sell players who are no longer part of his plans.

"We need other players to complete the squad but until we sell the players that are here, it is a problem," he said.

He said forward Emmanuel Adebayor's projected move to Tottenham Hotspur was "possible" but difficult.

Craig Bellamy, Wayne Bridge and Nedum Onuoha are players who, like Adebayor, spent last season on loan at other clubs but are back training with City.

The highest profile player the club have yet to find a buyer for is unsettled striker Carlos Tevez, who had been heading to Corinthians last month before the Brazilian club pulled out of the deal, but Mancini has said he would be happy if he stayed.

Although Mancini has strengthened his attack with Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, a natural replacement for Tevez, and signed defenders Gael Clichy and Stefan Savic, and goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon, he said his squad remained short in midfield.

"In the middle we have a problem, last year we had five with Patrick [Vieira] and we had a problem, this year we have four there and we are playing Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carling Cup," he said.

"I hope in the next 10 days we can work harder than now and [get players], we need other players."