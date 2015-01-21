Man City see off Hamburg in Abu Dhabi friendly

Stevan Jovetic and Edin Dzeko found the net to fire Manchester City to a 2-0 friendly victory over Hamburg in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Premier League champions found their German opponents difficult to break down in the first half, but took the lead five minutes after the interval - Jovetic converting from close range.

Dzeko made sure of a morale-boosting win late on as he applied the finish to a James Milner cross.

Only Milner and Fernando were retained from City's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, with teenager Brandon Barker given a first-team chance.

An early opportunity for Jovetic was hit straight at goalkeeper Jaroslav Drobny, but City were in control for long spells of the opening period.

Manuel Pellegrini was given a scare midway through the first half, when Frank Lampard - who had received treatment during the warm-up - was forced to leave the field with an injury.

Bacary Sagna and Jovetic both went close in the closing stages of the first half, but there was still time for Hamburg to see a goal ruled out for offside before the break.

The introduction of youngster George Evans for the second half bore fruit shortly after the restart when he provided the ball over the top that led to Jovetic's opener.

Sergio Aguero - still on the road to recovery following a knee injury - was thrown on for the final 25 minutes, but it was Dzeko who netted the second 16 minutes from the whistle.

Artjoms Rudnev hit the crossbar late on for Hamburg, but they were unable to find a way past City goalkeeper Willy Caballero.