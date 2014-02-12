Man City v Sunderland postponed due to weather

The club confirmed the decision, taken in conjunction with match officials and police, approximately an hour before kick-off at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City tweeted: "Manchester City can confirm that this evening's fixture versus Sunderland has been postponed due to exceptional and escalating weather conditions.

"The safety of those in around and travelling to the stadium complex cannot be guaranteed.

"This decision has been made by the Safety Officer and Greater Manchester Police. Both managers and the match officials understand and support this decision."