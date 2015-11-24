Man discharged from hospital after White Hart Lane stabbing

West Ham have confirmed that a supporter who was stabbed at White Hart Lane ahead of their Premier League clash with Tottenham on Sunday has been released from hospital.

The 35-year-old man sustained a stab wound to the abdomen in the incident, which occured outside the stadium around an hour ahead of kick-off.

London's Air Ambulance attended before the man was transported to an East London hospital for treatment, but he has since been discharged.

A West Ham statement read: "The club would like to wish the supporter concerned a continued speedy recovery.



"Following the Metropolitan Police’s initial appeal for information and witnesses, which was retweeted on the club’s official Twitter account on Sunday evening, no arrests have yet been made and the club are again calling on supporters to assist the investigation."

West Ham have publsihed details on how fans can contact police on their website.