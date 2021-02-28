Man United, Chelsea play out to dull goalless draw

Manchester United and Chelsea played out to a dull 0-0 draw in their Premier League encounter on Sunday evening with both teams failing to impress.

Chelsea looked to control the ball form the start but Man United began to grow into the game. Bothe teams though were struggling to create any clear-cut openings.

With 15 minutes gone United would have been felt aggrieved when they weren’t awarded a penalty when VAR called the referee to the monitor to view a handball in the box by Callum Hudson-Odoi, but despite clear contact with the Chelsea midfielders hand the referee didn’t award the spot kick.

Neither side could find a way to goal with both struggling going forward.

Chelsea started the second half well and Hakim Ziyech forced David de Gea into a smart save to keep the scores level.

United also had their half chances through Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood, but at the end of the day neither side showed enough to claim the three points and had to settle for a point.