Man United fail to go top as Sheffield United claim shock victory

Manchester United failed to return to the top of the table after suffering a shock 2-1 defeat against Sheffield United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

United came into the game looking to return to the summit of the table but went behind after David De Gea was out muscled at corner, allowing Kean Bryan to strike home for the Blades.

United looked to up the ante in the second half and the pressure eventually paid off as Harry Maguire equalised with a powerful header from an Alex Telles corner.

Sheffield United, though, took a shock lead for a second time on the night as some sloppy defending allowed Oliver Burke a strike on goal which deflected off Axel Tuanzebe and into the roof of the United net.

The Red Devils attempted to get back into the game but lacked the guile and creativity to break down a determined Chris Wilder team.