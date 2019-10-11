The Red Devils forked out around £150 million this summer on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, but the new arrivals haven’t stopped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from suffering a slow start.

United are 12th in the Premier League table after picking up just nine points from their opening eight games.

The Telegraph reports that the club hierarchy intend to make up to four signings in each of the next two summer windows after accepting that they need at least six new players to become competitive again.

One of those signings could be fast-tracked to January, as the Premier League giants have already drawn up a shortlist of targets.

An overhaul of the playing squad will involve major sales as well as a signing spree, and Solskjaer will be entrusted with overseeing the operation despite the pressure building on the Norwegian.

A source inside the club told the newspaper: “Ole is looking at a three-year vision of a squad.

“It will be an evolution over the coming years. We are at base camp now.”

The report adds that United will look to finally appoint a technical director to oversee transfer business.

It’s possible that two people could share the role, and the job is likely to be given to a former player, although the club are yet to approach any candidates.

Solskjaer’s side face Premier League leaders Liverpool at Old Trafford after the international break.

Their rivals are 15 points ahead in the standings but the United boss will be safe from the sack regardless of the result.

“We will be patient and support Ole,” said the source.

“We are partway through the recruitment process for next summer and there will be another three or four signings then, and three of four more the following summer.”

