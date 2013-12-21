Manager Martino insists he's happy at Barca

The Camp Nou club currently sit top of La Liga on goals scored ahead of Atletico Madrid, but Martino is allegedly unhappy with the fact he must stick to Barca's philosophy, rather than bring in his own ideas.

And while he refused to confirm he would be at the club next season, Martino rubbished reports he was unsettled.

"I am very happy at this club and in this city, I like the way the team plays," he said.

"The future is not something I can guarantee because every three days things change depending on results and performances.

"If I stay on as Barcelona manager, it will be because I have done things very well."

Martino, who took charge at Barca in July, also revealed he will check on the fitness of Lionel Messi in Argentina over the coming weeks during the mid-season break.

The 26-year-old has been recovering from a hamstring injury in his homeland and has not featured for the Spanish champions since a 4-1 victory over Real Betis on November 10.

But Martino is confident his star player will be ready for a return in the new year and will pay Messi a visit over the festive period to ensure his rehabilitation is going to plan.

"After Christmas he'll be training in Rosario and I’m sure I'll go and see him," said Martino ahead of Sunday's trip to Getafe. "But in any case, we are fully informed about his progress.

"He'll be in perfect condition to rejoin the team in the new year."