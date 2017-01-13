Manager of the Month Conte sets Premier League record

Antonio Conte has set a Premier League record by being named Manager of the Month for the third time in a row.

The Chelsea manager has taken the award for December after his side won all five of their league matches against Manchester City, West Brom, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Conte also took the awards for October and November, as Chelsea embarked on a 13-match winning streak that leaves them with a five-point advantage over nearest challengers Liverpool.

The Italian's three consecutive awards is the first instance of a manager achieving such a streak Premier League history.

Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino were the other nominated managers beaten to the accolade by Conte.

"This award shows we are working very well," Conte said to the Premier League's website.

"December was a great month for us. It was important for the table and for our confidence."

Conte will need a strong finish to January to stand any chance of maintaining his run, though, as Chelsea lost their first match of this month to Tottenham.