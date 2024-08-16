Manchester City backed for relegation by 65 PER CENT of bets

Manchester City face a hearing on 115 counts of breaching Premier League financial rules, leading punters to speculate they might end up so severely punished they go down

Sky Bet report that a whopping 65 per cent of the bets placed with them on sides to be relegated from the Premier League this season have been placed on reigning champions Manchester City.

Currently available at 10/1 to go down, the huge market for Manchester City's relegation will be motivated by the 115 alleged breaches of the league's financial fair play rules from 2009-2018.

