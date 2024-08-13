FPL: Should you pick £15.0m Erling Haaland in your Fantasy Premier League team?

By
published

Erling Haaland is the most expensive player in FPL, but is he worth the investment?

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s that time of year when selecting your Fantasy Premier League side is at the front and centre of your thoughts. 

Perhaps you were efficient and constructed your team the moment the game began last month and are just doing last-minute tweaks, or maybe you’re the type to throw your squad together at 6.15pm on Friday, just in time for the first match of the season (don’t be that person, by the way).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.