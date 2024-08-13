Footage of Vincent Kompany's foul-mouthed Burnley training pitch rant emerges

Video footage of Vincent Kompany angrily remonstrating with Johann Berg Gudmundsson on the Burnley training pitch last season has attracted attention.

The footage comes from the second series of Sky Documentaries series Mission to Burnley, which was released last week.

In a clip shared on social media, Kompany can be seen in a talking head talking about the importance of controlling one's emotions, which then immediately cuts in true setup-punchline style to the manager bawling out Gudmundsson.

Vincent Kompany's foul-mouthed rant at Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Kompany shouts: "Don't even f---ing test me. Do not f---ing test me. Enough with the f---ing moaning. Play f---ing football.

"What gives you the f---ing right to moan about everything? F---ing play! How many times do I have to tell you to stop f---ing moaning?

"What, have you got something you want to communicate to the team? You want to communicate something, you're a big boy? You're a big boy you want to talk?"

When Gudmundsson asks 'what have I moan about today?', Kompany replies: "Your body language is f---ing s--- and unacceptable. Play! F---ing hell man. It's f---ing life or death!" (Gudmundsson: "We know that.") "F---ing play!"

It's unclear from the clip provided what happened in the full context of the documentary.

Burnley ended up finishing 19th in the Premier League last season, eight points adrift of safety, and joined Luton Town and Sheffield United in making an immediate return back to the Championship.

Former Manchester City skipper Kompany was nonetheless appointed as Bayern Munich boss in the summer, with Scott Parker replacing him at Turf Moor.

