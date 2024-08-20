Manchester City close in on superstar signing - who's been removed from training: report

After winning an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title back in May, Manchester City did not enter the summer needing major surgery in the transfer market.

And as we approach the final ten days of the window, the club have bought in just one new face, with winger Savinho joining from French side Troyes earlier this summer.

Since then the club have seen Julian Alvarez depart for Atletico Madrid on a permanent £82 million move, while Kalvin Phillips has joined Premier League new boys Ipswich Town on loan.

VIDEO How Guardiola Has Invented A New Position For Rico Lewis

After watching his side get their latest Premier League title defence off to a winning start against Chelsea on Sunday, Pep Guardiola was linked with a shock move for his former skipper Ilkay Gundogan, just 12 months after the German left for Barcelona.

Gundogan has reportedly been told he can leave the club by new boss Hansi Flick following the signing of Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig, with the Catalans needing to get players off their books if they are to be allowed to register new signings.

Since the initial reports hit on Monday, Gundogan’s situation appears to be accelerating, with journalist Gerard Romero reporting that the 33-year-old was not in training on Tuesday and that the player’s agent is now in Manchester.

Ilkay Gundogan could return to Manchester City



Given Barcelona’s financial situation, the club appear keen to resolve this situation and move the player on quickly and in FourFourTwo’s opinion, the German could be an effective bit-part player for City this year.

Transfermarkt value Gundogan at €15 million (£12.7 million) and he notched up more than 50 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona last year, so still has plenty in the tank and has the kind of experience and nous that can be vital during a title run-in.

