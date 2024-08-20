Manchester City close in on superstar signing - who's been removed from training: report

By
published

Manchester City look to be set to bring in a second new signing of the summer

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola (Image credit: Getty Images)

After winning an unprecedented fourth straight Premier League title back in May, Manchester City did not enter the summer needing major surgery in the transfer market. 

And as we approach the final ten days of the window, the club have bought in just one new face, with winger Savinho joining from French side Troyes earlier this summer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.