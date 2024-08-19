Manchester City preparing for life after Pep Guardiola, with succession plan made: report

Manchester City have placed a deadline for Pep Guardiola to decide on his future

Manchester City have started planning for life after Pep Guardiola, with the future of their greatest ever manager currently still unclear.

Guardiola's contract is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 season and, despite Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak trying his level best over the summer to convince him into extending his deal, Guardiola still hasn't decided on what he is going to do.

