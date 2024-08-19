Manchester City in shock transfer for former Pep Guardiola favourite: report

Manchester City are said to be considering a shock move for one of their former stars.

Pep Guardiola's side made it a winning start to the new Premier League campaign by beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic. After winning a fourth-consecutive title last season, the Sky Blues are on the hunt for glory once again this term.

Having sanctioned deals for Julian Alvarez, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Sergio Gomez this summer so far, City's outgoings exceed their arrivals column in what has been a quiet period. But with just weeks of the window remaining, that could now all be about to change at the Etihad Stadium.

WATCH | Why Savio Means Man City Won't Miss Julian Alvarez

Ilkay Gundogan left for Barcelona just over a year ago, but it is the experienced midfielder who has been linked with a return to Manchester City in recent days, according to information obtained by Sport Witness. The 33-year-old is already said to be unhappy at the Nou Camp and wishes to leave the Catalan city.

The former Borussia Dortmund man is also reported to have contacted City about facilitating a move back to his former club, with it unknown at the point whether Guardiola would welcome back the experienced midfielder. His contract in Spain runs until 2025.

Gundogan is said to have been frozen out by new boss Hansi Flick after his fellow countryman took over from Xavi earlier this year. Barcelona have recruited Euro 2024 star Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig in the same position as the ex-City star but manager Flick said he expects Gundogan to stay in La Liga.

"I think he's gonna end up staying at Barca," he said when quizzed on the future of Gundogan recently. "He was out tonight as he had some discomfort. I spoke to Ilkay, but that stays between us as it's private conversation."

Gundogan is also said to have suitors from both Turkey and Saudi Arabia and we here at FourFourTwo think the latter would make sense for the German midfielder in terms of a happy end to his already illustrious playing career. Valued by Transfermarkt at €15million (£12.7million) - it could be an interesting few weeks for the five-time Premier League winner.

Ilkay Gundogan could be on his way back to Manchester City before the August deadline (Image credit: Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images)

