Manchester City handed another blow as pursuit for world-class European star comes to a standstill: report

Manchester City finally managed to stop the rot on Wednesday night with a convincing victory over Nottingham Forest, but the bad news was never far away as they've been handed a blow in the transfer market instead.

With injury keeping key player Rodri out for the rest of the Premier League season, plenty of reports have suggested that Manchester City will enter the transfer market in January to try and find a midfielder suitable for Pep Guardiola's side.

But while that's a pressing matter, Manchester City also need to replace Julian Alvarez, who left for Atletico Madrid last summer. Guardiola's most used player in the 2023/24 campaign, his departure is arguably having a greater impact than initially realised. The club's pursuit for a world-class replacement, though, has hit a blockade.

Manchester City miss out on Jamal Musiala

Musiala is on the verge of signing a new Bayern contract (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Jamal Musiala is on the verge of signing a new deal with Bayern Munich that will keep him at the Allianz Arena for at least another four years, though potentially five, on top of his current deal. The report adds that he will earn around £400k-per-week.

With Musiala's current deal set to expire in 2026, the 21-year-old could have been available to Manchester City in a cut-price deal in the summer when he would've had just one year remaining on his contract. Though valued at £107m by Transfermarkt, Manchester City would have likely been able to sign him for considerably less.

City haven't been able to replace Julian Alvarez (Image credit: Getty Images)

That no longer looks possible, though, with Musiala close to signing a new contract that will take him into his late 20s with Bayern.

Manchester City were extremely interested in a move for the German attacker last summer, with reports suggesting that he would be keen for a move to the Premier League if assurances over Bayern's ability to compete weren't met, following a disappointing, trophyless campaign.

Their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season looks to have settled Musiala's concerns, while they're still in a decent position in the Champions League table. With the promise of becoming the main man at Bayern Munich, Musiala didn't seem too interested in departing his home country.

In FourFourTwo's view, Pep Guardiola's contract extension might have convinced Musiala to swap Bavaria for Manchester, but he could become one of Bayern Munich's best players ever if he continues along the same trajectory he has already displayed.

Still only 21, Musiala has plenty more years at the top of his game - and he might not have even hit his peak yet.