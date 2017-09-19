Manchester City have got two players for every position - Delph

Confidence is high at Manchester City as they aim to maintain their unbeaten record when they visit West Brom in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, according to Fabian Delph.

Pep Guardiola's in-form side have won five and drawn one in all competitions so far this season, including scoring 15 goals without reply in their last three games.

Former Barcelona boss Guardiola may opt to make changes for the midweek trip to The Hawthorns, although Delph believes a "tremendous" squad at City provides the manager with plenty of options to pick from.

The midfielder could make his first start of the season in the all-Premier League tie having so far only featured off the bench in the 4-0 destruction of Feyenoord in the Champions League.

"The boys are flying..."Fabian Delph previews Wednesday's League Cup clash at West Brom. September 19, 2017

"The mood is as you'd imagine at the minute - it's a great mood as the boys are flying," Delph told CityTV.

"The new guys that have come in have been terrific and we seem to be gelling nicely as a team.

"Tomorrow's game will probably give some of the lads a nice, well-deserved rest and a few that haven't been playing will get the chance to get some game time under their belts.

"It's a tremendous squad - we've got two players for every position.

"That's very healthy. It always helps to have a squad, it gives you the opportunity to rotate and give the lads that need a rest a rest."

After facing West Brom in the third round of the cup, Manchester City will host Crystal Palace in Premier League action on Saturday.