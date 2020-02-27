Manchester City join exclusive list of British teams to shine at the Bernabeu

Manchester City produced a superb comeback against Real Madrid to win the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie 2-1 at the Bernabeu.

Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne, the latter from the penalty spot, both struck in the final 12 minutes to give City a brilliant victory after they had fallen behind to an Isco strike.

Here, the PA news agency looks at other memorable performances by British teams at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid 0 Arsenal 1 – Champions League (February 21, 2006)

#TBT to when Thierry stunned Real Madrid on their own turf 🤩— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 21, 2019

Thierry Henry was the star in a superb team effort as Arsenal became the first English side to beat Real at the Bernabeu. The Gunners skipper netted a breathtaking solo effort at the start of the second half and a 0-0 draw in the second leg at Highbury saw Arsenal through to the last eight.

Real Madrid 0 Liverpool 1 – Champions League (February 25, 2009)

Liverpool’s Yossi Benayoun (number 15) scores during the UEFA Champions League match at the Santiago Bernabeu (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Real Madrid had won their previous nine games in a row but were undone by Rafael Benitez’s side eight minutes from time. Gabriel Heinze’s foul on Dirk Kuyt gave Fabio Aurelio the opportunity to curl in a free-kick that Yossi Benayoun headed past Iker Casillas from six yards.

Nottingham Forest 1 Hamburg 0 – European Cup final (May 28, 1980)

Forest won their second consecutive European Cup in the Bernabeu (PA)

The Bernabeu was chosen as the venue for the European Cup final in 1980 and Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest lifted the trophy for the second year in succession thanks to John Robertson’s 20th-minute goal against a Hamburg side featuring England star Kevin Keegan.

Real Madrid 0 Celtic 1 – Testimonial (June 7, 1967)

On This Day: In 1967 Celtic win 1-0 at Real Madrid in a testimonial game for the legendary Alfredo di Stefano. pic.twitter.com/NZ41ibZuMN— Celtic Wiki (@TheCelticWiki) June 7, 2013

Two weeks after winning the European Cup in Lisbon, Celtic travelled to the Bernabeu to provide the opposition in a testimonial match for Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano. By all accounts Real were intent on making the match far more competitive than a normal testimonial, but a superb performance from “Jinky” Jimmy Johnstone and Bobby Lennox’s 69th-minute goal gave Celtic the win.