Manchester City launch CityStore

Swapping the pitch for the DJ booth, the players wowed the crowds with a unique DJ set at the VIP launch party of the new CityStore.

Fans enjoyed an additional treat the next day as thousands turned out to get a glimpse of the CityStore being officially opened by Blues boss Roberto Mancini.

Joe Hart also stopped by to have a look at the new store, and even tried his hand at printing a shirt in the impressive shirt printing laboratory.

Celebrating the opening of the new store in the heart of the city, the CityStore took centre stage on Market Street and provided entertainment for fans with fashion shows, football freestylers and live music throughout the weekend.

Key 103‘s breakfast producer Trevor Jordan was also on hand to entertain fans with fantastic competitions and chances to win.

The store, which is four times bigger than the previous one, offers fans greater product choice and provides supporters with a new home from home, in the heart of the city.

With unrivalled product ranges and sophisticated ordering facilities, the new store provides City fans with a complete one-stop-shop destination for all Manchester City purchases.