Manchester City loan Manu Garcia to Alaves

Alaves have announced the signing of Manchester City youngster Manu Garcia on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old joined City from Sporting Gijon in 2013, but has made just one Premier League appearance, coming on as a substitute in the 4-0 win over Aston Villa in March.

"More quality for the midfield. Alaves bring in Manu Garcia, a young and promising footballer from Manchester City," Alaves confirmed via their official website.

"Manu joins for one season and with a lot of eagerness to show his football in LaLiga.

"The player will sign with Alaves B, but will be brought into the first team."

City Tweeted: "Manu Garcia has joined LaLiga side Alaves on a season long loan... Good luck Manu!"

Alaves, who won promotion back to Spain's top flight last season by winning LaLiga2, begin their campaign away to Atletico Madrid on Sunday.