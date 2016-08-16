Manchester City loan Manu Garcia to Alaves
Spain youth international Manu Garcia has joined Alaves on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.
Alaves have announced the signing of Manchester City youngster Manu Garcia on a season-long loan.
The 18-year-old joined City from Sporting Gijon in 2013, but has made just one Premier League appearance, coming on as a substitute in the 4-0 win over Aston Villa in March.
"More quality for the midfield. Alaves bring in Manu Garcia, a young and promising footballer from Manchester City," Alaves confirmed via their official website.
"Manu joins for one season and with a lot of eagerness to show his football in LaLiga.
"The player will sign with Alaves B, but will be brought into the first team."
. has joined side, on a season long loan... Good luck Manu! August 16, 2016
City Tweeted: "Manu Garcia has joined LaLiga side Alaves on a season long loan... Good luck Manu!"
Alaves, who won promotion back to Spain's top flight last season by winning LaLiga2, begin their campaign away to Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.