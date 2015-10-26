Manchester City loan Zuculini to Middlesbrough

Manchester City have sent Argentine youngster Bruno Zuculini on loan to Middlesbrough as they look to give the 22-year-old first-team experience.

It is a third loan move for Zuculini, who is yet to make a senior league appearance for City, having had temporary spells at Valencia and Cordoba in La Liga last season.

The Premier League heavyweights hope a switch to Championship side Boro will provide the 22-year-old with valuable game time during his month-long stay at the Riverside Stadium. Aitor Karanka's men are fourth in the second tier.

Also on Monday, City confirmed the signing of Australian Luke Brattan on a free transfer after he left Brisbane Roar in the off-season over a breach of contract.

Hull-born Brattan, 25, has been loaned to Championship side Bolton until January 3.