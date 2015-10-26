Manchester City loan Zuculini to Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers have announced loan deals for Manchester City duo Bruno Zuculini and Luke Brattan respectively.
Manchester City have sent Argentine youngster Bruno Zuculini on loan to Middlesbrough as they look to give the 22-year-old first-team experience.
It is a third loan move for Zuculini, who is yet to make a senior league appearance for City, having had temporary spells at Valencia and Cordoba in La Liga last season.
The Premier League heavyweights hope a switch to Championship side Boro will provide the 22-year-old with valuable game time during his month-long stay at the Riverside Stadium. Aitor Karanka's men are fourth in the second tier.
Also on Monday, City confirmed the signing of Australian Luke Brattan on a free transfer after he left Brisbane Roar in the off-season over a breach of contract.
Hull-born Brattan, 25, has been loaned to Championship side Bolton until January 3.
