Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: Everyone in England supports Liverpool
By Ben Hayward published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola highlighted Liverpool's popularity when asked about the title race in an interview after his side's win over Newcastle
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that everyone in England is a Liverpool fan.
Guardiola watched his side thrash Newcastle 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday and believes the result will have upset a lot of people as City take a three-point lead in the title race with three rounds remaining in the Premier League.
Speaking to Carrie Brown on beIN Sports, Guardiola was asked if he feels his team are a step closer to the title.
"Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone," he said.
"Of course, because Liverpool has an incredible history in European competition, not in the Premier League – [they have] won one in 30 years.
🗣️ "Everyone in this country supports Liverpool, the media and everyone... Our destiny is in our hands, this is important."👀 Pep Guardiola's response to @ManCity's emphatic 5-0 win over Newcastle.🎤 @CarrieBrownTV #beINPL #MCINEW #MCFC pic.twitter.com/w6nHihdzR0May 8, 2022
"But it’s no problem at all. The situation is what it is. We have to get nine points, maybe six, it depends on the next two games in terms of goal difference.
"Now Wednesday is the real final for us, our destiny is in our hands and this is important, that’s the reality."
Asked whether he really believed people wanted Liverpool to win it more than City, he said: “Liverpool alongside Man United are the most important teams in terms of history, titles, legacy, dramas, for many many things.
“But for the last 10, 12 years, we have been there. I don’t care that the people want more Liverpool to win than us, that’s not the issue, that’s normal.
"Maybe there are more supporters around the world and here in England supporting Liverpool.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.