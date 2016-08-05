Manchester City paired with Steaua Bucharest in Champions League play-off

Manchester City have been paired with Steaua Bucharest during Friday’s Champions League play-off draw in Nyon.

The Premier League side made it to the semi-finals last term, where eventual winners Real Madrid proved to be too strong, and Pep Guardiola's men will now have to deal with the Romanian side if they are to join Leicester City, Arsenal and Tottenham in the group stages.

Serie A outfit Roma will take on Porto, while Bundesliga representatives Borussia Monchengladbach face Young Boys.

Villarreal will have to see off Monaco if they are to become the fifth LaLiga side in the group stages, with Ajax versus Rostov the fifth tie in the league route.

The official result of the ... Here are your Play-offs! August 5, 2016

Celtic, meanwhile, meet Hapoel Be'er-Sheva in the champions route after seeing off Lincoln Red Imps and Astana in the previous two rounds.

The first legs will be played on August 16 and 17, with the returns taking place a week later on August 23 and 24.

The 10 winners of the play-offs join the 22 automatic entrants in the group stage, with that draw scheduled for Thursday August 25 in Monaco.

Draw in full:

Ludogorets v Viktoria Plzen

Celtic v Hapoel Be'er-Sheva

FC Copenhagen v APOEL

Dundalk v Legia Warsaw

Dinamo Zagreb v Salzburg

Steaua Bucharest v Manchester City

Porto v Roma

Ajax v Rostov

Young Boys v Borussia Monchengladbach

Villarreal v Monaco