Manchester City winger passes medical ahead of Norwich loan move – report

The 22-year-old spent the 2018/19 campaign at Girona after previously enjoying a successful loan spell with Celtic.

A source for the Premier League champions told the Sun: “The clubs are in the process of agreeing a season-long loan.”

Norwich are preparing for their first season back in the top-flight after winning the Championship.

John Percy of the Telegraph reported that a medical has already been completed and the Etihad club were impressed with the Canaries after the success of Angus Gunn’s loan there in 2017/18.

Read more...

Quiz! Can you name all 31 British players to appear in a Champions League final?

Revealed The 10 best teams that DIDN'T win the Champions League