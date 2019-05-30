Manchester City winger passes medical ahead of Norwich loan move – report
Norwich have secured the signing of Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts on loan for next season, according to reports.
The 22-year-old spent the 2018/19 campaign at Girona after previously enjoying a successful loan spell with Celtic.
A source for the Premier League champions told the Sun: “The clubs are in the process of agreeing a season-long loan.”
Norwich are preparing for their first season back in the top-flight after winning the Championship.
John Percy of the Telegraph reported that a medical has already been completed and the Etihad club were impressed with the Canaries after the success of Angus Gunn’s loan there in 2017/18.
