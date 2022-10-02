Manchester City: Pep Guardiola not worried about how club will cope after he leaves

Pep Guardiola is confident that there will be "zero problems" when he eventually leaves Manchester City (opens in new tab).

The City boss' current contract at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the season – although there has been nothing to suggest that he will move on then.

Nonetheless, it's only natural that the thought of life after Guardiola – who succeeded Manuel Pellegrini in the summer of 2016 – would cause worry among fans.

Guardiola has managed City to four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups (Image credit: Matt McNulty – Manchester City via Getty Images)

But Guardiola has offered some reassurance. Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday's derby at home to Manchester United (opens in new tab), he said (opens in new tab):

"The club knows exactly what is target, the next step. There will be zero problem [when I leave City]; I am 100% convinced. They know what is the strategy; what they have to for right now; the ay after tomorrow; after the world Cup; next season and the next season. When a club depends on one person, we have problems as the club is not solid, isn't stable. The foundations of the club come from many and if the club just depends on [me], it is because we have not done really well in this period."

The 51-year-old has insisted that he isn't thinking far ahead at all, though. In an interview with Sky Sports earlier this week, he said:

"My future is the day after tomorrow. I would say my future is lunchtime; I'm starving!"

🗣 "If I stay here, perfect. If I don't stay here, the club will be perfect too."Pep Guardiola has no concerns about the position Manchester City will be in after he has left the club pic.twitter.com/RQQgnzUZmOOctober 1, 2022 See more

Will Guardiola – who's aiming to become only the second manager, after Sir Alex Ferguson, to win three consecutive Premier League titles – be hungry for more success with City beyond 2022/23?

Well, by now it's hard to envisage him coaching anywhere else – especially if he still hasn't led City to glory in the Champions League, a competition he last won 11 years ago with Barcelona (opens in new tab).