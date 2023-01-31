Manchester City ready to move for Leicester's James Maddison: report
Manchester City are lining up a move for the Foxes playmaker, who enters the final year of his contract in July
Leicester midfielder James Maddison has attracted interest from top Premier League clubs this month, say reports, with Manchester City ready to make a move in the summer.
Maddison enters the final year of his contract in July and the Foxes could be tempted to cash in rather than risk losing him for free – something that looks likely to happen with his team-mate Youri Tielemans in six months’ time.
A January departure looks very unlikely at this stage, with transfer deadline day (opens in new tab) coming to an end for Premier League clubs at 11pm tonight.
However, the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reports that City could push their interest forward in the summer, when they will look to bring in a goalscoring midfielder.
Maddison has netted seven times in 14 league games this season to attract interest from the Etihad.
Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund is another well-established target, although City will likely have to fight off the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid to land the England star’s signature.
The newspaper says that ‘numerous top Premier League clubs’ have enquired about Maddison’s availability this month.
But Leicester’s £60 million price tag has put off any potential suitors and a sale will likely wait until the summer.
City have been quiet in the January window, making just one signing with the capture of Velez Sarsfield midfielder Maximo Perrone.
However, there was late drama when Joao Cancelo made a shock deadline day move to Bayern Munich (opens in new tab) after falling out of favour in recent weeks under Pep Guardiola.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
