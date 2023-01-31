Joao Cancelo seals shock Bayern Munich switch after 'bust-up' with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City in one of the biggest shocks of the January transfer window
Joao Cancelo has completed his surprise transfer deadline day (opens in new tab) move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich, which reportedly came about following a training ground argument.
The Portugal international was a mainstay of Pep Guardiola’s side until recently, winning two Premier League titles after joining from Juventus in 2019.
But Bayern made an opportunistic move to bring him in on loan with the option to buy and confirmed the full-back’s arrival on Tuesday. (opens in new tab)
“Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it’s enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team,” Cancelo told the Bayern website.
“I know that this club, this team lives for titles and wins titles every year. I’m also driven by the hunger for success. I‘ll give my best for FC Bayern."
Sky Sports News (opens in new tab) say that Bayern have the option to buy Cancelo fixed at €70m (£61m).
Cancelo has fallen down the pecking order under Guardiola since the turn of the year, and the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reports that his departure came following a bust-up with the manager.
The newspaper claims that the Portuguese reacted angrily to not being picked for Friday’s FA Cup tie against Arsenal.
Since returning from the World Cup break, Cancelo has featured in three of City’s six Premier League games and was an unused substitute for the FA Cup win over Arsenal and League Cup win against Liverpool.
The 28-year-old’s relationship with the manager is said to have got worse the more the defender complained about his lack of game time, reaching a breaking point last week when he threatened to leave.
Cancelo has scored nine goals and provided 22 assists in 154 appearances for City in all competitions, twice earning a place in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.