Transfer deadline day news, live! Premier League deals and gossip: Chelsea and Arsenal transfer record bids falter – but last-minute Jorginho deal will go ahead

Manchester United Women have reportedly rejected the world record transfer bid from Arsenal for forward Alessia Russo. United – currently top of the WSL – do not want to bolster a rival's title bid, especially with just a few hours left of deadline day to sort a replacement. However, with Russo out of contract in the summer, it could mean losing her on a free at the end of the season.

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has backed his compatriot to smash it in the Premier League should Enzo Fernandez's move to Chelsea come off, though. Here's a taste of what Aguero had to say about Enzo Fernandez: "Enzo has proven he can play in the top leagues of the world. From my understanding, it'll be a short time until he arrives either to the Premier League or La Liga. We'll have to wait and see. But it's a safe bet to say he'll be the target of the biggest clubs out there."

The Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea deal could be hitting the breaks. Somehow, the Blues' 'let us give you all the money' approach to the transfer market is either not enough to convince Benfica to part with a player they spent just £15m on, or the Portuguese side are prepared to bluff in an attempt to shake down Todd Boehly for even more wonga. Here's the full details on the Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea transfer.

DONE DEAL: Leeds have confirmed the signing of Diogo Monteiro from Swiss side Servette. Just 18, the centre-back has represented Portugal at the U15, U16 and U17 levels.

DONE DEAL: Leeds have confirmed the signing of Diogo Monteiro from Swiss side Servette. Just 18, the centre-back has represented Portugal at the U15, U16 and U17 levels.

We could be set for the biggest January transfer deadline day we've ever seen. In 2018, Arsenal splashed out £56m on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. In 2011, Chelsea paid Liverpool £50m for Fernando Torres – with Liverpool immediately reinvesting that cash on Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez. But both Arsenal and Chelsea could blow those deals out of the water if they get their way today: the Gunners are looking at a huge amount for Moises Caicedo, while Chelsea could break the British transfer record in their pursuit of Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

Decisions, decisions for Arsenal. The Gunners know they want a midfielder. Caicedo is the priority, but Brighton have dug in their heels. Jorginho is now a possibility at a cut-price – but at 31, would not have much resale value. Could long-term target Youri Tielemans be a deadline day option from Leicester? The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer, so Arteta and co. could be tempted to wait it out and land him on a free in a few months' time. But the need for a midfielder now may force their hand...

Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo has been a target for Tottenham in the transfer window, causing no end of unrest in the Italian capital – with Giallorossi boss-i Jose Mourinho moaning that "unfortunately, he's staying" earlier this week. That may not be the final word in it though. Now, Italian outlet Calciomarcato reports (opens in new tab) that Leeds have got their eye on the forward too.

Southampton are ready to spend money today to bolster their battle against relegation. Football Insider reports (opens in new tab) that the Saints have met the £26.2m release clause for Portuguese striker Vitinha from Braga.

Bournemouth are set to have a busy day. The Cherries are close to announcing the signing of Hamad Traore in a €30m deal from Sassuolo. As well as a £20m deal for Illya Zabarni from Dynamo Kyiv.

Jorginho could be on his way to Arsenal, in a move that has taken FourFourTwo a little by surprise. Free-spending Chelsea have already brought in seven players this January, and hope to add an eighth with the arrival of Enzo Fernandez. Now, they seem to be attempting to move a few on to pastures new. N'Golo Kante was linked with Liverpool yesterday, while Hakim Ziyech looks set for PSG. But we didn't expect them to be prepared to ship out one of their most regular starters to their London rivals...

Joao Cancelo's surprise loan move to Bayern Munich from Manchester City has yet to be confirmed, but the full-back did land in Germany yesterday.

Will Arsenal move again for Brighton's Moises Caicedo again today? They apparently had a massive £70m bid rejected yesterday, having nabbed Leandro Trossard from the Seagulls earlier in the window.

The women's world transfer fee record could also be broken today. Barcelona broke the record when they splashed out £400,000 on England's Keira Walsh last summer, and it's reported that Arsenal are prepared to pay significantly more to secure the signing of forward Alessia Russo from Manchester United before today's 5pm deadline. Keen to hear more from Walsh about the current record (oh, and winning the Euros last year)? We've got a big interview with her in the new issue of FourFourTwo magazine. It hits shops on Thursday, and is available with free delivery now. In the meantime, here's Russo scoring that backheel against Sweden at Euro 2022:

You can find our history of the British transfer record right here, going back all the way to the heady days of the, erm, first Premier League season. It's a bit of a mixed bag: Alan Shearer, good; Andy Cole; good; Andriy Shevchenko; not so good.