Manchester City recall Muric after Bravo injury

Manchester City have recalled goalkeeper Aro Muric from his loan with NAC Breda after Claudio Bravo suffered a ruptured Achilles in training.

The Chile international is expected to miss much of the 2018-19 campaign, leaving City with Ederson as their sole senior goalkeeper.

Joe Hart and Angus Gunn were allowed to join Burnley and Southampton respectively during the Premier League's transfer window.

But City have moved quickly to fill the gap left by Bravo's injury by bringing 19-year-old goalkeeper Muric back to the club.

Claudio Bravo has today sustained an achilles tendon injury in training. He underwent scans this afternoon which have confirmed a rupture in the tendon of his left foot and will fly out to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday.

Muric, who is yet to make a senior appearance for City, kept a clean sheet on his league debut for NAC Breda on Saturday.

And the Eredivisie side are hopeful of coming to an arrangement with City – or one of the Premier League champions' sister clubs – about providing a replacement for Muric.

"Having a partnership also means that you try to help each other in these situations of unforeseeable circumstances," technical director Hans Smulders told the club's website.

"We help Manchester City with the return of Aro and of course City Football Group helps us to solve the situation that has arisen in the goal at NAC.

"It is certainly not how we envisaged it, but I am convinced that NAC will ultimately emerge stronger from this situation."

City, who lost Kevin De Bruyne to a knee injury for three months last week, have 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw as their other goalkeeping option for Saturday's trip to Wolves.