Manchester City send Sergio Aguero to Barcelona for tests on knee injury

Sergio Aguero will travel to Barcelona for further examination of a knee injury amid fears the Manchester City striker’s season is over.

Aguero hobbled off in the first half of Monday’s 5-0 win over Burnley after clutching his left knee both before and after a foul by Ben Mee for which City were awarded a penalty.

After the match Pep Guardiola voiced his fears that Aguero’s campaign may be over, and confirmation from the club that they are sending him to see trusted doctor Ramon Cugat indicates the problem is considered serious.

Cugat, who has known Guardiola since the manager’s days at Barcelona, has previously treated City players Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany among others, while Guardiola himself visited Cugat during his own playing days.

Aguero wrote on Twitter: “The scans I did this morning have confirmed that I have damaged my left knee.

“It’s a pity but I’m in good spirits and so focused to come back as soon as possible. Thank you very much for all your messages!”

Aguero’s injury put a dampener on a match which saw City totally dominate Burnley, with Phil Foden taking man of the match honours with two goals on the night to take his tally since the Premier League restart to three in two games.

Foden was also man of the match in the Carabao Cup final and trusted to start a derby against Manchester United in the weeks prior to the competition shutting down in March.

That underlines his growing influence as Guardiola prepares for the imminent departure of David Silva.

“I would like to think it’s been one of my best games,” said Foden. “I’m delighted after scoring the two goals.

“I just want to keep improving in my game. When I get the opportunity, I just want to try my best and keep playing better and better.”

Silva, 34, is due to leave the club at the end of the season after a decade’s outstanding service that has included four Premier League title wins. Stockport-born Foden, who has been introduced to the action gradually over recent seasons, has long been earmarked as his natural successor.

Guardiola said: “For David, it is difficult to find a replacement like him but, of course, we have a young Manchester City fan, who every time he plays adds something unique. He is special.

“Every time he plays he plays good. He is a guy who plays close to the box and has an incredible sense of goal. In the next decade, 15 years, he will be an outstanding player for us, for this amazing club.”

Silva, who extended a contract due to expire next week until the end of the delayed campaign, also got on the scoresheet with Riyad Mahrez netting twice in the rout.

It was a chastening night for Burnley, who were comprehensively outplayed and also embarrassed by the flying of a plane over the stadium carrying a banner which read ‘White lives matter Burnley’.

That incident, which occurred moments after all players had taken the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, was swiftly condemned by all at the Lancashire club.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche had limited options at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)

Burnley were weakened by injuries to key players and the absence of others due to contractual issues. Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon, Jeff Hendrick and Phil Bardsley are all out of contract at the end of the month and, with no new arrangements agreed, were omitted.

Manager Sean Dyche struggled to hide his frustration.

He said: “The players have asked me a few questions about why certain things haven’t been done. I’ve tried to explain to them the best I could.

“I have been here seven-and-a-half years and it’s never been an easy ride with finance. It’s always a challenge with contracts – I can’t sign them. I can only advise, which I do, then it goes above me to the powers that be, and those decisions have been different.

“Life at Burnley is tough at times financially (but) we’re in very good shape financially, so that’s the only thing I’m wondering.”