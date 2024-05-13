Manchester City: Shock Pep Guardiola RESIGNATION touted by club legend

By
published

Pep Guardiola has one year left on his Manchester City contract and has won every trophy going at the Etihad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 15, 2021 in London, England.
(Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott has tipped Pep Guardiola to end his spell as manager at the Etihad.

City are closing in on a successful Premier League defence, as wins in their final two games against Tottenham and West Ham will be enough to clinch the title. They also have an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United to look forward to at Wembley on 25 May.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Mackenzie

Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio. 