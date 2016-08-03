Manchester City sign Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City have signed Gabriel Jesus from Palmeiras on a five-year contract, with the attacker to join up with them from January 2017.

The Premier League club announced they had sealed the 19-year-old's transfer on Wednesday, although the player will remain with the Brazilian side until December.

Jesus, who is in Brazil's squad for their home Olympic Games in Rio, has signed a deal which will tie him to City until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Jesus – who had also been heavily linked with Barcelona and Inter – told the club's official website: "Manchester City is one of the best clubs in the world so I'm really pleased to sign.

"We have many great talents in the team and a fantastic manager in Pep Guardiola that I can learn so much from.

"I'm looking forward to showing the City fans what I can do and I think we'll have a great future together!"

Jesus has made a rapid rise to stardom since making his Palmeiras debut in March 2015, scoring 26 goals in 67 matches.

He is yet to win a full Brazil cap, but has previously represented the Under-20 team prior to his current participation with the Under-23 side.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain was thrilled as City added to the key signings of Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito, and Leroy Sane.

He said: "We are delighted that Gabriel has chosen to join us. He is one of the most exciting young prospects in world football and plays the game in a spectacular way.

"We look forward to him making a big impact at Manchester City in January."

City are also reportedly close to signing another forward, Marlos Moreno of Atletico Nacional.